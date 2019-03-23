Minister Eulogizes Emir of Patigi at Fidau Prayers

Tom Okpe, Abuja

At the late Emir of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar’s Fidau prayer in Ilorin on Saturday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed eulogized the late Emir calling him a man of tradition, who was passionate about the development of the state.

The Minister, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Fidau

prayers for the late Emir in Patigi, Kwarà State said the late monarch was particularly interested in the infrastructural development of Patigi.

”I had cause to interact with the Emir on several occasions and he always struck me as a man who stood for tradition and was passionate about Kwara State.

”He was very passionate about the development of Kwara North Senatorial District in particular, and he kept emphasizing on the need to upgrade the infrastructure in Patigi, and generally he was passionate about improving the lives of the common people”, he said.

Alhaji Mohammed urged the people of the state not to forget those things that the late Emir stood for.

”The people should remain united and continue to uphold the values

that he stood for, especially his passion for seeing rapid development in the State”.

The Minister prayed that God will forgive the late Emir’s sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus

The prayer section was attended by dignitaries including the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Elder Peter Sara Kisira; the Emir of Ilorin and the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi

Esuwoye II.

The late Emir who passed on last week was untill his death, the Emir of Patigi and the Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council.