Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has assured participants at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit NES25 that President Muhammadu Buhari will implement the recommendations of the summit.

Ahmed gave the assurance while delivering her address to mark the close of the summit in Abuja.

“Let me assure you that the report of this summit will receive adequate attention by the government. In line with the established practice, I will formally present the summit report to the Federal Executive Council for its consideration. This is expected to be done promptly.

South African university offers courses in Nigeria

“Let me assure you that government is fully aware of most of the issues raised by the summiteers and steps are already being taken to address them.

“In particular, the education sector is currently implementing various strategic reforms using the instrumentality of the four-year education sector strategic plan in ensuring effective quality delivery of educational service in Nigeria.

“The report of this year’s summit has been well articulated and has captured the key issues raised by the summiteers, especially in the areas of building core competencies and value system, managing demography, achieving industrialization, transforming education and achieving sustainable peace and security,” she added

The minister further stated that government acknowledges the role the technical, vocational and educational training imparts on knowledge and skills to the citizens on the platform of cutting edge technology, which is expected to enable them, contribute meaningfully to development of the other sectors of the economy.