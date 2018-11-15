Minimum Wage: We can’t pay N30,000, governors insist

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has said that most of the states in the country cannot afford to pay the N30,000 National Minimum Wage proposed by the tripartite committee.

Chairman of the forum and Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari said this on Wednesday after an emergency meeting at its Secretariat in Abuja.

Some of those at the meeting which commenced at about 8pm were governors of Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Zamfara states.

The governors, who met behind closed doors, insisted that only Lagos State has the capacity to pay because of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Yari also said that the forum resolved to put together another committee that will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.