Joy Obakeye

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the recent circular released by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

A statement by the National President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary-General, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi, on Thursday, said the government was trying to use backyard tactics to avoid labour action and warned that it will not accept anything that negates the reason for setting up the minimum wage committee.

“We have read with concern the circular released by Chief R.O Egbule, Executive Chairman of the National Minimum Wage Committee set up by the Federal Government to work out the consequential adjustment arising from the wage increase.

“Let it be known that this circular is unacceptable to us because it contradicts the raison d’etre for setting the committee. We consider this as a smart move on the part of the government to discourage labour action. Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, is not fooled.

“The Congress views this latest move as a betrayal of the trust reposed on the Federal Government. We wonder why anything that has labour undertone becomes the issue of rejection by the government.

“By this circular, the government is testing the patience of the workers; and we assure them that they either go to the negotiating table to complete the assignment or risk the wrath of the workers.

“It will be recalled that recently the newly inaugurated green and red chambers of the National Assembly were showered with billions of naira at a time government is playing games with the minimum wage.

“The organised labour should not be blamed for any consequential action arising from the non implementation of the minimum wage. TO BE FORE- WARNED IS TO BE- ARMED.”

Recall that on July 16, the Federal Government announced that it would start the implementation of the new minimum wage with workers earning below N30, 000 monthly.