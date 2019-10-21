Lagos – Organised Labour has commended stakeholders who negotiated on the consequential adjustment arising from the N30 , 000 monthly new National Minimum Wage signed into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

The Ag. Chairman, Trade Union Side (TUS), Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Mr Simon Anchaver and Secretary, Mr Bashir Alade, gave the commendation on Monday in Lagos.

Both leaders said that representatives of the government and organised labour exerted so much energy, dedication, and intellect during the prolonged negotiation on consequential adjustment before reaching agreement acceptable to both parties.

“It is necessary to commend millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public services for their patience, understanding and confidence they reposed in the leadership of the TUS of the JNPSNC to carry out the negotiation to its logical conclusion.

Vatican is bankrupt, New book claims

“We also wish to put on record the marvelous role played by the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress in ensuring a successful negotiation,” they said.

The leaders also commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for properly managing the trade dispute by organising series of meetings before an agreement could be reached.

“We are particularly glad that the labour minister has urged all employers covered by the 2019 National Minimum Wage Act to commence payment.

“Failing to pay, which the trade unions should declare trade disputes against such employers at the ministry or drag them to the National Industrial Court,” they said.

They also expressed the hope that all sides at the just-concluded negotiation had learnt few lessons that would enable them to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

“We also wish to advise that since the 2019 National Minimum Wage was signed into Law by Mr President on April 18, 2019, the implementation should start from that date so as not to trigger off another avoidable round of agitation by public service employees and their trade unions.

“We are also glad that government has taken note of the need for a general salary review in the public service.