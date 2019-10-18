: At last, FG,
By Ukpong, Abuja
Finally, mother luck has smiled on Nigerian workers as the Federal Government and the
The negotiations which began on Monday, October 14 and adjourned for two consecutive days was yesterday (Thursday, October 17) ended with both parties smiling home.
This followed an agreement reached by both parties on a new template for the
By the agreement reached, the core civil servants
Others, GL -7 (23.2%) like above; 8-14 shall earn (16%) and 15-17 (10.5).
Reacting to the development, the President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Quadri Olaleye, commended the Federal Government and
While noting that it was not an easy journey, he expressed satisfaction that both parties are finally smiling home with an agreement.
“We commend the Head of Service of the federation, Dr.
“As an organization and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted
Speaking further, he said he is particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about.
“This is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace,” he added
