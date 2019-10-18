: At last, FG, Labour agrees on new template ..

By Ukpong, Abuja

Finally, mother luck has smiled on Nigerian workers as the Federal Government and the organised labour has reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of workers salary following the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30 , 000.





The negotiations which began on Monday, October 14 and adjourned for two consecutive days was yesterday (Thursday, October 17) ended with both parties smiling home.



This followed an agreement reached by both parties on a new template for the consequential adjustment of workers salary .



By the agreement reached, the core civil servants : – GL 7 (23.2%), GL 8 – (20%), GL 9 – (19%), GL 10-14 – (16%) and GL 15-17 (14%).



Others, GL -7 (23.2%) like above; 8-14 shall earn (16%) and 15-17 (10.5).

Reacting to the development, the President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Quadri Olaleye, commended the Federal Government and organised labour for their patience while the National Minimum Wage negotiations lasted.



While noting that it was not an easy journey, he expressed satisfaction that both parties are finally smiling home with an agreement.



“We commend the Head of Service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi- Esan and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that government cannot afford to meet our earlier demand of N30, 000 minimum wage across

board because of the economic situation in the country, but we made them understand that some people cannot be more Nigerian than others. If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.



“As an organization and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted grounds and that is why we were able to resolve things without major injuries. It is a win win situation.” Said Olaleye

Speaking further, he said he is particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about.

“This is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace,” he added