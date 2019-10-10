.Meets with Labour leaders, as workers kick against partial implementation

.Private sector declares readiness to join looming strike

In a bid to avert the impending strike action threatened by workers, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, met with the organised labour to resolve the impasse over the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage.

Sanwo-Olu urges residents to register for health insurance



While the meeting with members of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), it was however resolved that each group would hold further meetings to sort out all outstanding disagreements before a high level conclusive meeting that will wrap up all discussions scheduled for 15th October, 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, Charles Akpan, the development is expected to pave way for an equable implementation of the Consequential Adjustment of the Minimum Wage.

While the meeting with the Labour commenced by 11:30 and ended 2pm, that with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council was on-going as at press time.

Those in attendance includes Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and Planning, Clement Agba, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi- Esan, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.

Others include Acting Chairman, National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. Also in attendance were Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Amaechi Asogwuni, General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Comrade Achaver Simon as well as the representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) standing in for Labour.

Meanwhile, the partial implementation of minimum wage by the Federal Government has come under serious attack by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), following its failure to reconvene the consequential adjustment committee so as to conclude the process leading to the full implementation of new minimum wage.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, General Secretary, Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Comrade Alade Bashir, faulted the government move, noting that it was wrong to issue a circular for partial implementation when the negotiation was yet to be concluded.

“What I am saying is that you can’t sign any agreement in an informal meeting, until you reconvene the meeting of the committee handling the negotiation on consequential adjustment.

“As far as I am concerned, nothing has been implemented, what are they implementing, we are negotiating something and somebody went behind to start issuing one circular.

“As far as we as concerned in the labour, nothing has been done, and if you want to look at it, levels one to three has been outsourced, how many people are there, so when you even look at the circular, it’s full of errors, as far as we are concerned, no circular has been issued,” he said.

Recall that the organised labour under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the joint Council issued a communiqué asking the government to reconvene the committee and within one week, conclude the process leading to the full implementation of new minimum wage.

Bashir said the looming strike is imminent if government refuses to accede to the demands of the labour as regards the consequential adjustment of salaries.

“As labour, we are not adverse to discussion, consultations or anything, but the main meeting of the committee, they are yet to reconvene it.

“Anytime from October 17, the leadership of Labour will give directive to members nationwide on what to do.

“The measure of seriousness can only be seen if something concrete is done between now and the 16th, we are not part of government, we don’t know what they are doing, we can’t preempt them, so let’s see what happens between now and the 16th, if after the 16th and nothing is done, maybe, we can start rationalising.

Speaking further, he revealed that the private sector is ready to join the strike if the government refuses to act on time.

“On private sector involvement in the strike, it is both the public and the private. You know in the labour parlance, an injury to one, is an injury to all. So whether you have implemented the N30,000 minimum wage or not, you go on sympathy strike, its going to be a national strike,” he said.