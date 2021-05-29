Min. Rotimi Amaechi delves into music, releases gospel song to celebrate birthday

Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, is celebrating his birthday today.

Rotimi Amaechi has released a gospel song to mark his 56th birthday.

The former governor of Rivers State titled the song ‘Psalm 33’ with the catchphrase “Blessed the people the Lord has chosen as his heritage.”

The minister featured his family members in the song packaged by Obiblo Music.

Mr Amaechi is one of several ministers retained by President Muhammadu Buhari after he won re-election in 2019.