Mimiko asked to account for Ondo Guber poll campaign fund

Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past Governor of Ondo state has been questioned to account for the fund raised by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2016 governorship election in the state.

A group, the Peoples Democratic Party Support Group (PSG) queried Mr. Mimiko in a statement to reporters in Akure on Wednesday.

The PSG said it was aware that the immediate former governor has planned to exit the opposition PDP but must first account for the funds raised in 2016 for the governorship election by members.

Bode Obanla, the coordinator of the group said it was very germane for Mr. Mimiko to address all the issues concerning the 2016 funds before exiting the PDP for another party.

Mr. Obanla noted that it will be good for the former Ondo State governor to clear his name of some alleged fraud that characterized the funds budgeted for the 2016 governorship election.

“I will implore those who are close to our leader and former governor, Dr. Rahaman Olusegun Mimiko to please advise him to give a full and satisfactory account of what transpired with the 2016 PDP Governorship Election Funds.

“He remains a foremost leader in the politics of Ondo State and it is very important to clear all the gray areas concerning the funds before leaving for another party. “As a leader and for posterity, we pray to meet again but it is important to be accountable to the people,” the statement read.

According to him, the PDP needs a deeper reconciliation across the 18 local government areas of the state in order to convince wary members of the party not to leave. Mr. Obanla said the group has begun a reconciliation effort which is also yielding a positive result ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speculations are ripe that the past Ondo state governor was planning to leave the PDP with thousands of supporters to another political party ahead of the presidential election.