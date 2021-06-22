Millions of Nigerians abuse drugs, says Marwa

IDRIS AHMED, LOKOJA

National Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drugs law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Muhammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has disclosed that no fewer than 14.3 million young and adult Nigerians from the ages of 16 to 64 years abuse hard substances.

He disclosed this at the weekend while delivering a speech at this year’s Ogidi Day festival in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The NDLEA boss explained that at least 10.6 million people are addicted to cannabis being the commonly abused substance, and most worrisome is the indulgence of the young people who have been initiated at early age of 19

According to Marwa, there is also increasing use of other psychotropic drugs, especially heroin by a growing number of young people who are mostly initiated at the age of 22 years.

“In the past four months, we have arrested more than 2,180 drug traffickers, intercepted and seized over two million kilograms of assorted illicit substances such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol and cannabis. Broadly speaking, the agency has been able to seize drugs and cash worth over N90 billion within the first four months of this year”. He stated.

He also disclosed that the agency has filed over 2,000 drug cases in court and over 500 have been sentenced and are currently serving different jail terms, while over 1,500 of the cases are still pending in court.

Marwa noted with serious concern the negative effects of drugs on the users and the peace, security and meaningful development of the country, which has turned other citizens to victims of the consequences of drug abuse and trafficking, as no community in Nigeria is exempted from the drug scourge.

He therefore appealed to parents, elders and community leaders to awaken to the urgent and solemn task of saving the children and loved ones from the calamity of drug abuse by joining the war against drug abuse and drug trafficking.

He assured the Ogidi people of NDLEA anti-drug programmes in their communities, “Our children need to be properly brought up and well-disciplined from home. To this end, the NDLEA has requested the establishment of drug control committees across all communities.

“This way, we hope to convince Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in the effort to rid our country of this scourge of drug abuse.” The Chairman said.

He equally counseled the Ogidi youths be of good behaviour to achieve a better tomorrow, by emulating good examples, “Indeed, Ogidi is not lacking in illustrious sons and daughters who have brought fame to their hometown in various fields of endeavours.

“We have a good example here today in Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, the Yeye Oba of Ogidi, a world-renowned artist who rose from this village to become a global cultural icon.

“The illustrious list of Ogidi indigenes includes the late Sunday Bada, the Olympic athlete who is Nigeria’s household name in sports, the president of Ogidi Development Union, Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, who retired recently as a top Immigration officer, the present National Commissioner for Insurance, Mr O.S. Thomas and several other eminent people including professors and military Generals. These are role models that should inspire the young people of Ogidi.”

“Therefore, I urge the young people of Ogidi to be patient, to remain hardworking and to shun all forms of drug abuse and trafficking. Doing drug leads to nowhere; it is a path to destruction.

“Also, I want youths of Ogidi to reflect on the death of gallant officers of the NDLEA, like Ebun Peter Sunday who was killed at Kabba Junction, Okene, Kogi State, Femi Ogbonnewo, a fine officer who was killed on duty in Jigawa State and Kokunmo Philip Ikusemoro who was killed in Sokoto.

“These sons of the land died while on duty to protect our country and keep our society clean of drugs. I urge you all to keep away from drugs, that is the way to reward our patriotic officers who laid down their lives to give you a peaceful, enabling environment to enjoy your lives,” Marwa advised the youths.