Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Special Taskforce (STF) mandated to restore peace in Plateau state, some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states has warned land grabbers to return all lands to their rightful owners or face the wrath of the law.

The taskforce spoke through its Commander, Major -General Augustine Agundu when it embarked on an assessment tour to one of the troubled communities in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“If any land has been taken by anybody, there is no negotiation on it, it must be returned back,” the STF commander said.

Gen. Agundu charged the sector commander in charge of Riyom Local Government Area to get details of all sized lands and report to him in one week.

“For people who have resources to rebuild their homes and miscreants went to destroy it, the command will hunt them down.

“What we are looking for is permanent peace; all those that are keeping weapons should surrender it because peace has returned to Plateau state and if the elders do not encourage the youth to surrender their weapons, one day they will use those weapons against them,” the STF boss warned.

Also speaking at the forum, the National President Berom Moulders Association, Gabriel Sunday lauded the army chief for his tireless efforts to ensuring lasting peace in the state and pledged to lead Berom youth to support and compliment the efforts of the taskforce.

Also, the representing of the Ardo of Riyom, Alhaji Bello Adamu, assured the STF commander that the elders will ensure that herders and other Fulanis remain law- abiding.

Adamu laud Agundu for returning the once lost peace in the local government, saying that before now the Fulanis do not have free access to move around the area.