Military task force arrests 10 suspects over Jos mayhem

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau state has arrested 10 suspects for allegedly participating in the deadly violence that broke out in parts of Jos the state capital penultimate Sunday.

Those arrested by the task force are Adams Ibrahim, Bello Mohammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Mansur Suleiman, Saudi Mohammed, Zaraddeen and Haruna, who all confessed to using petrol to burn down houses.

Our reporter recalls that last week Sunday, parts of Jos North local Government Area was engulfed in crisis that left five persons dead, several others wounded and 12 houses burnt.

The violence broke out following the discovery of the beheaded corpse of one Enoch Monday an indigene of Miango, who was murdered by unknown person(s). The incident triggered an ethno-religious violence resulting in reprisal attacks by aggrieved youth.

However, the Special Task Force (STF), code named ‘Operation Safe Haven’ at the weekend paraded 10 persons arrested in connection with the crisis.

Commander of the task force, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists, said that among those arrested and paraded, seven of the suspects were on a mission to commit arson and cause more havoc that will further escalate the crisis.

The commander stated that the suspects were picked up by troops during the operation to restore normalcy in the areas affected by the violence.

“The suspects were arrested in possession of premium motor spirits in two Swan water bottles, machetes, pick axes and cutlasses. They were arrested in their illicit effort to commence reprisals, a situation which would have engulfed the entire Jos metropolis.

“Also, during a cordon and search operation in suspected hoodlums’ hideout in Dutse Uku, Abubakar Abdullahi, Mansur Abdullah and Agwom Azi were also apprehended.

“When the hoodlums sighted our troops, they started hurling dangerous weapons at the troops in order to prevent them from carrying out the operation,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu said the success of relative peace attained on the Plateau must never be allowed to be taken away by hoodlums who want to take the state back to the dark days of anarchy, arson, bloodletting and all the negative consequences of the past years.

He assured that the arrested suspects will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary action.