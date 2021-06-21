Military claims several ISWAP fighters killed in Borno

The military on Sunday claimed it has killed several Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relation and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this in a statement, said the terrorists were heading towards Mainok, a community in Borno town, when they intercepted by troops of the Nigerian Army and NAF

He said three aircraft – Alpha-Jets, L-39, and MI-35, were dispatched immediately the military received intelligence that the terrorists were on their way to Mainok.

Gabkwet said: ”We had intelligence from our platform that about eight trucks were heading towards Mainok and of course, immediately, about three aircraft were dispatched which included Alpha-Jets, L-39, and MI-35. Luckily for us, they were able to take six out of those eight gun trucks.

“We are not aware of who and who, which terrorists were in that convoy of those trucks but what we know is that six of those gun trucks were successfully hit and it was a very successful operation.

“As at the last count, the Nigerian Army troops were in that area trying to mop up the exercise and our aircraft are supporting them.

”So, it was a successful joint operation, and it goes to show that as long as we maintain synergy, the situation we are in this country whether it is in North-East or North-West, is something that is surmountable. We have seen it and what the Chief of Defence Staff has been talking about on jointness.”

He stressed that the military is not in any way taking lightly President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the terrorists should not be given a breathing space.

The NAF spokesman added: “Only last week, the President was in the North-East and gave a marching order and we are seeing the result. It is a good deal for our troops and there is hope for our nation.”