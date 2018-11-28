Mikel Obi floats football talent hunting programme for African youths

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has floated a football talent fishing programme, that he styles Africa’s Next Football Superstar.

The programme, which is for kids across Africa is the initiative of the football star’s Mikel Obi Foundation. African kids aged between 12 and 16 will participate.

The event will take place in Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria, with each country holding three different trials in three cities.

In Nigeria, the trials will take place in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. Each country will have five winners, with the 15 reduced to nine players, who will be given an opportunity to have trials with a top English club.

Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder, who now plays in the Chinese Super League, said having tasted life on the streets, he wanted to use the project to take kids off the streets and help them realise their dreams as world-class footballers.

“I’m so grateful to be the captain of the Nigerian football team, so this is for me now to give back to the kids. This is why the Mikel Obi Foundation and Africa’s Next Football Superstar, we want to make sure we help kids achieve their goals to become the next superstars”, he said.

Mikel has hit the road to get heavyweight endorsement for the project.

On Monday, he visited the former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get his support. Tinubu gave his endorsement, without hesitation.

“To hear of your programme, through your foundation to help the kids to achieve their talents in football is commendable. I will commit myself to supporting you in any way you seek. We regard you as a family member of this house. I support initiatives like yours in art, culture, music and other areas. So, I will commit myself to this, for you to even inspire the nation more. I’m proud of you,” Tinubu stated.