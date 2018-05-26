Mike Ezuruonye takes divorce not allowed to London

After successful outings in Cinemas across Nigerian states, Mike Ezuruonye has taken his latest Nollywood flick, ‘Divorce Not Allowed’ to London.

The movie, which enjoyed positive from critics and moviegoers in Lagos, Abuja, Uyo, Benin and Owerri, is now set to show in Cinemas across London, United Kingdom.

This is coming after several calls from fans from the United Kingdom who saw encomiums pouring in for the movie in Nigerian social media communities. A particular UK fan had tweeted thus: “How can we see this movie in London?”

It would then appear that Mike Ezuruonye heeded that call and the movie is now set to show in Boleyn Cinemas, Barking Road, London, UK on June 23, 2018.

This was announced on Mike’s Instagram platform and it has since been welcomed with fanfare from UK fans who couldn’t hide their excitement of seeing the movie and getting the chance of a meet and greet with Mike and his friends.

“London fans can look forward to a time of their life at the cinemas when watching this movie.” Mike Ezuruonye said, when asked what fans can expect.

‘Divorce Not Allowed’ is a romantic comedy, which explores the different issues that besiege young couples and the different ways they go about solving the issues. The movie features big Nollywood names like Angela Okorie, Bolanle Ninalowo, Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus and many others.