Midwife, 2 others in police net for selling two weeks old baby for N250,000

Joy Anyim

An unregistered midwife Regina Ibeto and two others who runs a birthing home and a baby factory at No. 96, Bunmi Ajakaye Street, Ajangbadi was on Monday paraded by the Lagos State Police Command.

Ibeto and the other suspects identified as Joy James and Udoju Chukwuoju had been in the illicit act for years. They had however met their water loo when they attempted selling a two weeks old boy for N250,000.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Edgal Imohimi expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

“information was received that one Regina Ibeto 50 years of age, of No. 96, Bunmi Ajakaye Street, Ajangbadi, use to induce pregnant women and when they eventually give birth, she sells the babies off the newly born babies.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO, Ajangbadi Division, CSP Musa Alim led operatives to the compound where the said Regina was found administering intravenous injection (drip) to one Uju Nnamdi of No. 22, Imude Road who claimed to be sick and five months pregnant. When search was conducted, a set of drip-water bags and other related drugs were recovered.

“On interrogation, Regina confessed that she is not a medical doctor but a traditional birth attendant. She stated that on the 18/05/2018, one Bukky surname yet unknown, about 17 years old was induced and she delivered a baby boy and she sold the baby to Udoju Chukwunoye ‘f’ 45 years of No. 83, Ojo-Igbede Road for two hundred and fifty thousand Naira(N250,000).

“The said Uju was arrested, the baby retrieved and taken to the hospital while Bukky the said mother of the baby is being trailed for possible arrest. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing”

Explaining their involvement in the crime, Joy James said

” A friend of mine called Mama Bulky told me that her husband got her 16 years old daughter pregnant and they do not want to keep the baby boy. I felt for her as she added that her husband is very ill with diebetics and she does not want any family shame.

“I connected them with one madam Uju and she said she will get somebody to adopt the baby. She gave N250,000 for the baby and she took the child away. I did not get anything from the money”.

On her side of the story, Regina said ” I have been a midwife for years . I did not sell the baby. I only assisted them to deliver the baby boy. Sadly after delivering the baby, they said they did not have money to pay me. They later told me that they want to adopt the baby and I should assist them. They later gave up the baby for adoption and they paid me my money. So it is not true that I am running a baby factory. “

Uju on her part said ” Madam Joy called me to take the child for adoption. I know some persons in Imo state who have been trying to adopt a child but they did not have the opportunity to find a child so I got N250,000 from one of them to pay for the baby but I was arrested ”

In a related development, CP Imohimi stated that a team of policemen attached to Ilemba-Hausa Division, also arrested one Jude Nnakire aged 34 , a resident of Bemigo Street, Shibiri, Ajangbadi, for allegedly trafficking two sisters.

He said ” The suspect was arrested while taking two sisters, namely, Deborah Otim 20 and Gift Otim 17 to unknown destination. The victims are of No. 26, Obudu Road, Ikom Cross-River State.

The victims were allegedly brought to Lagos by one Emeka other names not yet known, under the pretence of getting them a job and without the consent of their parents. The victims are right now in protective custody while effort is on to locate their biological parents.

Investigation is ongoing and at the end, suspect will be charged to court”