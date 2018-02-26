When Micheal Adedeji brings movies to schools via OTHELLO TEXT PROJECT

Not all dreams are meant to be fulfilled so says the adage but for socialites and UK based and a very good entrepreneur, Micheal Adedeji his dream of having Nigeria schools connected to their idols through movies is now a reality as his media outfit Nerata Media Solutions, a communication company with a dynamic and unequalled approach to delivering the best practical aspect of the subject literature in schools has just launched a very brilliant idea for educational learning advancement tagged Othello Text Project-OTP

In a chat with Daily Times during the interactive session with the group of media at the prestigious La Mango Restaurant & Lounge in Lagos Micheal stated his vision

“Nerata in collaboration with Vas2nets developed a tested and trusted text message activation through any mobile network with the code 35120 shows the Othello text project has just raised the opportunities for students in various schools to be literature sound and incure great success in the various examinations.”

Speaking further about the project the CEO of Nerata Media Solutions and coordinator of the laudable OTP scheme, Mr. Michael Adedejis said “The project to position the DSELF programme in schools has enjoyed an unbridled attention from the students over the years and warm recipients from the custodians of this institution. However we wish to reach out to more schools through this simple texting service in other to provide a more practical aspect to what the teachers are teaching in classrooms in literature.

Ajibade Alabi