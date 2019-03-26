Michael Imoudu lnstitute partners stakeholders on harmonious labour relations

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Director-General, Michael lmoudu National lnstitute for Labour Studies (MlNILS), llorin, Mr Saliu lsiaq-Alabi, has disclosed the institute’s willingness to partner with relevant stakeholders all in a bid to ensure harmonious labour relations between employers and employees.

lsiaq-Alabi, gave the hint in a speech delivered in llorin at the inaugural induction for 37 new associates of the institution.

The DG said the institute would collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Office of Head of Service of the Federation and labour leaders toward attaining efficient and effective labour relations.

He therefore, mentioned the need for labour leaders, employers of labour and other stakeholders in the labour industry to acquire proficiency certificates in labour relations as a way of ensuring better labour relations.

Isiaq-Alabi advised the new associates to fully utilise the knowledge they acquired to impact positively and offer implementable solutions to industrial and labour relations challenges.

In his part, the Head, Department of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, University of llorin, Dr Johnson Adeoti, in his lecture,

called on stakeholders in the labour industry to always employ flexible approach on labour issues, which he identified as the only way to achieve a conducive working relationship between the employees and employers.

Also, the Treasurer, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara chapter, Mr David Ehindero, lauded the efforts of the labour in their agitations and logical conclusion on N30, 000 as the national minimum wage.

Also, Dr Syllabus Adam’ade, Head of Department, Academic Distance Learning Programme, said the programme undergone by the new associates was recognised by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Adam’ade advised them to utilise the acquired knowledge for better working relationship in their various organisations.

Responding, Mrs Olufunmilayo Oluremi, the Class Governor of the new associates, thanked management of the institute for knowledge they acquired.

Oluremi, on behalf of others, promised that the inductees would utilise the knowledge for better labour relations.

The 37 new associates who undergone the three months training at the institute were drawn from various fields of human endeavours across Nigeria.