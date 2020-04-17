The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories as well as extend the visa services on Gratis basis to all foreigners stranded in India, till May 3.

The union ministry has further directed that all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts shall remain suspended till May 3.

“However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains etc. carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential.

Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner etc shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19,” it stated.

On consular access to foreigners stranded in India, MHA had earlier granted consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak till 30th April.

After considering the matter, on Friday, it has been decided to extend the period of providing the following consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India.

“Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1, 2020 to May 3, 2020, would be extended till midnight of May 3, 2020 on ‘GRATIS’ basis, after making online application by the foreigner,”said a statement by MHA.

“Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will also be granted to them upto 14 days beyond May 3 without levy of overstay penalty,” it added.