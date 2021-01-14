MFM FC Coach says securing 1st away points equivalent to 3 points

The Coach of Lagos-based MFM FC, Tony Bolus, says the away point secured by his team in Match Day 4 encounter against Uyo-based Dakkada was equivalent to three points given the nature of the game.

“It was a technical game, and the team picking an away point is like getting three points,’’ Bolus said after the Nigeria Profesional Football League (NPFL) match on Wednesday played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

“We give glory to God for getting a point because it is not easy playing against a highly technical team like Dakkada FC.

“The game plan was well executed by bringing in three players together in the second half to put more pressure on the home side especially, Akanni.

“The away point here is like a morale booster for the team ahead of subsequent games,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM FC’s second half substitute, Temin Adebayo, levelled up for the team the 77th minute in the well-contested game.

The home team, Dakkada FC was put ahead when Solomon Chigozie’s volley beats MFM FC’s goalkeeper, Bamidele Adeniyi in the last two minutes of added time of the first half.

However MFM FC put more pressure on the homers with the introduction of three players which proved to be the game changer when the two substitutes, Akanni Elijah and Adebayo combined to provide the vital away point.

MFM FC now have seven points from the four matches played so far.

The Olukoya Boys played a 2-1 win over Warri Wolves in the opening fixtures of the NPFL 2020/2021 season, but lost by a lone goal in the Match Day 2 to Lobi Stars at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

The Match Day 3 regarded as a Southwest derby saw the Olukoya Boys pip arch-rivals, Sunshine FC, 1-0, at the Soccer Temple Agege, Lagos and now a well-deserved away point against Dakkada in Uyo.