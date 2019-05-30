Metuh’s testimony in N400m loot trial lasted a year, says prosecution

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

A prosecution counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sylvanus Tahir has accused former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh of taking almost one year testifying as a defence witness in his ongoing trial over an alleged N400 million fraud.

Tahir said that Metuh’s closure of his testimony was a relief to the prosecution team for bringing his testimony which started on June 3, 2018 to a close on May 28, 2019 and thanked Justice Okon Abang for the patience.

Metuh had told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, how he spent N400 millions traced to him as proceeds of money laundering by the EFCC.

Justice Abang thereafter adjourned the matter to June 10 and 11 for cross-examination of the witness.