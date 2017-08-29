Uber extends insurance partnership with AXA Mansard to Nigerian driver-partners.

Uber has announced an extended commitment to driver-partner protection in Nigeria with an expansion of its strategic collaboration with leading insurance company, AXA Mansard.

The announcement issued yesterday is coming on the heels of its recently launched Greenlight Hub in Lagos. With the securing of Insurance cover from AXA Mansard for every rider earlier in the year, Uber driver-partners will all receive insurance coverage for medical expenses, permanent disabilities, and accidental death benefits from incidents occurring while operating on the Uber App.

Commenting on the origins of this solution, Yomi Onifade, Divisional Director, AXA Mansard Insurance plc said, “We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the standard of living of Nigerians taking into consideration our changing lifestyles and practices. Uber has now become part of our daily lives as it brings convenient and affordable travel.

As two customer-centric and innovative organisations, this partnership is in line with our commitment to provide solutions to ensure that people are protected as they go about their daily activities and businesses.

Alon Lits, General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa commented, We are deeply committed to the Nigerian market and the safety and security of Uber driver-partners is core to our success in the African economy. In addition, this commitment aligns with the President’s vision of ensuring ‘every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

As we are constantly looking for ways to improve upon the Uber experience and to ensure that we create value for driver-partners, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with AXA Mansard, a world leader in insurance solutions.

This is an innovative and first of its kind solution for Uber driver-partners in Nigeria and has been tailored specifically for those on the road, building on the security available through the app and ensuring an even safer ride during every Uber journey.

According to Uber, their mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone.

We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and over five billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars, the company stated.

The Uber network is now available in over 600 cities in over 80 countries spanning 6 continents. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7 or register for Uber at their website.