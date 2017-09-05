Three policemen killed as gunmen invade Bayelsa station

At least policemen have been reported killed after unidentified gunmen attack Kolo police station in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state.

Channels Television quoted a witness as saying the attack was carried out by suspected oil thieves.

The sad incident is coming a week after four soldiers were killed in an ambush at Letugbene, a community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

According to a report by TheCable, Asinim Butswat, the spokesman of state police command, had initially said he was not aware of the attack.

“I am not aware of the incident that you are talking about. Let me check and get back to you,” he said.

However, he later confirmed the attack and said the command lost three policemen to the attack.

The high rate of attacks on security agents in the line of duty has been a source of concern.

Last year, Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police, expressed concerns over the indiscriminate killings, revealing that the force recorded the loss of 128 policemen within three months.