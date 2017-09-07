Sympathetic Judge releases 27 year old man who stole foodstuffs

A 27-year-old man, Peter Chinedu, who claimed that hunger forced him to steal foodstuffs and gas cylinder, was on Thursday cautioned and released by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, while releasing him, said that he took into consideration the cutlass injuries inflicted on the accused’s leg by people in the complainant’s neighbourhood.

Oladiran said: “The accused was found guilty of the offence.

“He can be given community service in the court premises while coming from Agodi Prison, but the wound he sustained can degenerate while in prison custody.

“The gas cylinder he stole has been released to the complainant, hence, he was cautioned and released to be a good citizen.”

Oladiran, however, asked the convict if it was hunger that also made him steal the gas cylinder as well.

Chinedu of no fixed address was docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. James Oriola, told the court that Chinedu and others at large stole the gas cylinder and foodstuffs worth N15,000, property of Mrs Faosat Olaide of Adungbe Village in Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan.

He said that the offences was committed on Sept. 5 at about 12:10 p.m.

Oriola said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

(NAN)