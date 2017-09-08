Police begin investigations into alleged drowning of 3 children in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into alleged drowning of three children in a well at Ezeama Ohodo in Igbo-Etiti local government area of the state.

According to a release by the Enugu police spokesperson, Mr. Ebere Amarizu, the three children of about two and half years identified as Chibenyi Ugwuda, Chinedu Ugwuda and Chukwunora Ugwuda had allegedly fell into a well at Ezeama village of Ohodo in Igboetiti local government area of Enugu state which caused their death.

“The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives have commenced a full scale investigation into the alleged drowning of three children of about two and half years each in a well at Ezeama village Ohodo in Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state.

“Meanwhile the three dead bodies have been buried on the orders of the village head of the family identified as one James Odua,” the release stated.

Moses Oyediran, Enugu