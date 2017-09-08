Police allegedly rape two U.S students

Two female U.S. university students on an exchange programme, on Friday in Florence, alleged that they were being raped by Italian police officers after a night out clubbing.

They alleged that the incident took place at night between Wednesday and Thursday, and that several Italian media, including Florence newspaper La Nazione, reported it.

The report stated that the students, looking for a taxi at the end of the night, asked two Carabinieri police officers for help.

It added that the police patrol car was outside the club, and they offered to take them home but when they got to the women’s flat in central Florence, the Carabinieri sexually assaulted them.

Meanwhile, a different police, the Polizia di Stato, is investigating the case, and a prosecutor had questioned the alleged victims.

Florence is a popular study abroad destination for U.S. students, and several U.S. universities have branches there. (dpa/NAN)