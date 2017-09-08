Plateau PDP accuse Gov Lalong of plotting to conduct secret LG polls

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state has accused the state governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, is planning to secretly conduct the much awaited Local Government Elections for fear of conceding to the position.

In a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Sir John Akans, and made available to our correspondent on Thursday, the party said that “it received with consternation very credible information on illegal strategies being implemented right now at the offices of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), under the direction of its chairman, Miskoom Fabian Ntung, in conjunction with the Plateau state government and the APC to conduct the much-awaited Local Government election in near secrecy.

“In this never-heard-of back door arrangement, the PLASIEC Chairman is secretly preparing for an election to take place across the local government areas as some sensitive materials have already been transported to some identified local government areas.

“As a party that believes in the rule of Law, and that also represents the interest of majority voters on the Plateau, PDP is sending very strong words of caution to PLASIEC, the state government and the APC that any act of illegality and injustice will face appropriate resistance from the people of Plateau. The people will no longer allow themselves to be oppressed by ungodly minds which are filled with ungodly values and by an architect of injustice in leadership position.

“PDP wants to make it clear that anything short of the Rule of Law and due process from the APC led PLASIEC in the conduct of local government election will not only be vehemently rejected but will be fought to a standstill.

“PDP therefore advises the leadership of PLASIEC and the state government to maintain the current peaceful and persevering nature of the people by doing the right thing in accordance with the Law and the Electoral Act.

“We propose instead the following transparent steps to PLASIEC: invite all political parties in the state for interaction on its plans; the relevant stakeholders have not been informed of any plans to conduct the local government election which by law must allow a ninety (90) time-line for parties to conduct their primaries as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

“Security agencies must also meet with political parties concerned before any commencement of election. This is to avoid the breakdown of law and order by a people who are increasingly feeling cheated and shortchanged by a tyrannical administration.

“Governor Lalong should for once try to salvage what remains of his tattered legal image and pretentious democratic disposition by upholding the rule of law – even if it this once. Plateau has never had it this bad politically. The Governor has no need for an arrangee local government election if he feels his administration is riding high in the estimation of Plateau people.

“In conclusion, PDP calls on the people of Plateau to remain alert to the antics of this desperate and incompetent government and expose them at every point as the stealers of our democratic hope.

“As for Miskoom Fabian Ntung, we may be seeing the fulfillment of this proverb that says, “A man in authority who oppresses the people is like a driving rain that destroys the crops”. Any leader or institution that has no regard for the rule of law is obviously on a wicked mission of destruction and the people will certainly have no option than to revolt against him.

“PDP Members must remain at a heightened state of surveillance to frustrate the plans of the wicked through PLASIEC,” the statement read.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos