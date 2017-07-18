Oyo PDP commence reconciliation talks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), members in Oyo State have started making frantic moves to reconcile estranged members of the party in order to reposition itself for a better showing in the next political dispensation.

This was sequel to the Supreme Court judgement in Abuja last week which delivered a ruling in favour of Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic National Chairman of the party against Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff who had hitherto held sway.

At the weekend, stalwarts of the PDP in Oyo State have began to meet with stakeholders all over the state in order to reposition it to oust the present Governor Abiola Ajimobi – led government come 2019.

According to an inside source who refused to be named, it is high time that the old perceived differences are jettisoned and ensure that the party’s interest is pushed forward.

He also said that efforts are also being made to woo those that have left the fold to the ruling party, adding that, the responses received so far have been “extremely encouraging”.

“The APC government as could be seen, lacked direction and has compounded the situation of the masses. It only has propaganda as its tool and could not do anything positively to affect the lives of the people.

“Many have been deceived by the propaganda and are now wiser than before. The dividends of democracy and the change promised are not accessible. The PDP is now on a rescue mission,” he said.

BOLAJI OMOSANYA – IBADAN