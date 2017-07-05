Nyanya/Karshi gridlock: Ministerial C’ttee begins marking of illegal structures

All is set for the demolition of illegal structures blocking the flow of vehicles and other passenger vehicles along the Nyanya/Karishi, Orozo, road, as the Ministerial committee saddled with the job of decongesting the traffic gridlock, in conjunction with the FCT Development Control, has begun the marking of the road to determine which among the structures encroachees the road and to be brought down.

The committee, on Monday, said that everything is ready to start removing all encumbrances along the road to ensure good traffic flow along the road that connects up to six states to the FCT.

Chairman of the committee, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Nienge (rtd), told journalists during the exercise that though the marking of illegal structures is belated due to logistics factor, he expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation from various unions operating on the route.

Nienge also revealed that after the marking of illegal structures along the route, the taskforce will give property owners reasonable time notice to remove such structures causing obstruction on the road shoulders.

The chairman of the taskforce, who refused to disclose the number of days or weeks the committee will commence removal of illegal structures, however maintained that the committee will complete the assignment within the six months.

He said: “Though, the marking of illegal structures is coming a little bit late due to some logistics challenges, but I can assure you that with today’s exercise, the job will be done within the stipulated time frame. After this notice, we will give them time to remove the affected property on their own, but if they fail, then be we have to move into action”.

He, however, commended the level of cooperation the taskforce has received from different groups along the axis, stressing that the committee has taken note of other interest groups that are not captured in their survey.

Nienge also told journalists that the committee will make appropriate recommendation to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for the evacuation of refuse dump by St. Mary Catholic Church, noting that the refuse overflow to the road after rain.

However, some residents who spoke to our correspondent, affirmed that the exercise will reduce traffic congestion along the route, while calling on FCT Administration to provide more bus terminals along the route.