Nineteen people Killed In Kano Accident

The accident happened when a Peugeot J5 bus and a Toyota C20 bus had a head-on collision when one of the drivers of the vehicles wanted to overtake the other vehicle at a sharp bend.

19 people were burnt into ashes after the two vehicles they were travelling in had a head-on collision.

The two vehicles bust into flames with 18 out of the 34 passengers in the vehicles burning to ashes.

The 16 other passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to Bichi General Hospital.

One later died in the hospital

The incident occurred near Lambun Garban Bichi, on the outskirts of Bichi town, on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command in the state, Kabir Ibrahim confimed the incident.

He attributed the accident to wrong overtaking and speeding, and urged drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accident on the highways.