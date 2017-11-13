Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photos)

A native doctor and the owner of Chi Marine Temple based in the eastern part of Nigeria has shown the other side of him.

According to him,he does not believe in having only one girlfriend.He also said that time has passed when people think that native doctors don’t use ACs in their house.He showed one of his girlfriends while having fun with her in a swimming pool and wrote…

‘She is my for now I don’t believe in one love many are coming with special arrangement with the gods, don’t ask much the materials is there’.