Anambra guber: Youths hail Chidoka, UPP over release of arrested tricycle operators

A coalition of youth groups in Anambra state has commended the Governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Osita Chidoka and his party for their roles leading to the release of some tricycle operators arrested by soldiers during Monday’s clash between civilians and security operatives in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The youth groups, who visited Chidoka in his Obosi home on Thursday under the aegis of G32, said the release of the tricycle operators was direct fallout of his outspokenness and the immediate demand by the UPP for the whereabouts of the victims of the clash.

The leader of the group, Engr. Ben Chude, according to a press statement by the Director of Media of Osita Chidoka Campaign Organization, Viola Ifeyinwa Okolie, said if the southeast has more of such bold and people-oriented leaders like Chidoka; and political parties like the UPP who speak up for the ordinary people and adequately aggregate their views; there would have been no need for the agitations now going on in the region.

The statement quoted Chude as saying, “But for Chief Chidoka’s outspokenness and the immediate demand for an investigation and the whereabouts of the victims of the clash, we don’t know what would have befallen them by now”.

Chude recalled that “no other Igbo leader showed adequate concern for the fate of the victims.”

He pointed out that from the unfolding events, it was no longer surprising to the youth that the traditional rulers from all the south east states last month transferred the Ofor Igbo, the Igbo traditional symbol of authority from Governor Willie Obiano to Chief Chidoka, adding that such has sealed the direction of the election.

The youth leaders also said they are convinced that Chidoka will bring his wealth of experience in public service into the government of Anambra State, having excelled in all his assignments in the Federal Government including as Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission and Minister of Aviation, without stain.

Speaking, Chief Chidoka thanked the youth for their support and urged them to continue to be law abiding, calm, and not engage in any act of violence, while calling on security agencies to apply caution and utmost professionalism in their engagements with civilians.

He also assured them that he and the UPP will continue to stand in defence of the right of the ordinary people adding that it is now clear that APGA and its government in the state as well as Igbo leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have all betrayed the people and abandoned the common good.

The UPP governorship candidate urged the youth to continue to work hard in their mobilization efforts while assuring them that his government will give greater priority to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, jobs and enhanced access to government guaranteed opportunities and resources in their various fields of endeavor.

Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja