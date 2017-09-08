Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby in delta

A mentally unstable woman welcomed a bouncing baby in Sapele area of Delta state. According to Sapele Oghenek, a woman who sells ‘Bole’ (roasted plantain) noticed that the mad woman was in labour by the roadside. She tried to assist her but noticed that the woman’s placenta refused to come out…

The woman called for help and a doctor simply identified as Ugochuckwu arrived the scene. The doctor reportedly injected the woman to aid her push and deliver the baby smoothly…

The baby who was safely delivered was taken by the doctor to the hospital as the woman’s family were located…