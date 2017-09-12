LASG director commits suicide

A Director in Lagos State Ministry of Youths, identified as Mr Oludare Buraimoh, has committed suicide by hanging in his room.

It was gathered that the incident took place at Buraimoh’s at Unity Estate, Phase II, Gbonagun, Abeokuta at about 4pm on Monday.

Findings revealed that the deceased had taken to his room after attending to his sick son and tied an Aso-Oke to the ceiling fan with which he took his own life.

As to the possible cause of his action, the wife of the deceased said she is yet to identity the possible reason for the despicable act.

She said; “I don’t know what came over him, it is inexplicable.

“We have been surviving through the thick and thin and now that we ought to sit down and enjoy after all the years of toiling, he decided to take his life.

“He did not show any sign of depression at the time he committed suicide.

“He was in high spirit, what led him to this remained a riddle,”

Son of the deceased Dotun who was down with Malaria said it was only after his father had administered drugs to him, retired to his room that he suspected something was wrong.

He said, “We were both at home; he came to give me a drug and left me thinking he was going to retire to his room. But when I did not hear his voice I called him, but no response came.

“I, thereafter, went to his room only to find him hanging on the ceiling with a traditional Aso Oke tied to his neck and a stool with which he committed the suicide.

“I then alerted the neighbours, who in turn, told me to alert the police, which I did,”

The Obantoko Police Station, where the incident was reported, confirmed the suicide.

It was also gathered that although the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mogue, in the General Hospital, Abeokuta, after clearance from the Police, colleagues and other family members of the deceased are yet to come to terms with the loss