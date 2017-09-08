Kogi govt evacuates flood victims to IDP camps as NEMA advices communities to relocate

Following the flood caused by Thursday’s early morning heavy rain that affected some parts of Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, the state government has commenced immediate evacuation of victims to safer areas.

The areas mostly affected are Sarkin Noma, Gadumo and Ganaja villages all suburbs of the state capital.

Scores of houses on the banks of the River Niger and its tributaries were affected as they were submerged, while shops and business premises were destroyed.

Travelers on the Abuja-Lokoja highway were temporarily stranded as the road was heavily flooded making it difficult for them to continue with their journeys.

The heavy rain added to the water level of River Niger that runs parallel with the road at that point.

In a swift response, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, who visited the affected areas, instructed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and staff of her ministry to evacuate the victims to Felele primary school as an emergency measure.

Shops and shanties were equally removed and relocated to other areas while debris are being cleared to allow free flow of water.

According to the Commissioner, a census of the victims and properties will soon commence as Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)camps would soon be set up in the various flood prone areas across the state.

Mrs. Osikoya therefore appealed to the Federal Government, National Emergency Agency (NEMA), corporate organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

It would be recalled that in September 2012 flood sacked thousands of people were sent parking and farms worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, following distressed call on eminent flooding of some local governments in the state, NEMA has called on residents of the affected areas to relocate immediately or be wiped out by flood.

In a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti, “NEMA strongly advises the communities living around the flood plains to immediately relocate to higher grounds for safety to avoid the danger of the eminent,” it stated.

In a step to ensure that residents are not trapped in the flood, the Agency has established contact with the State Commissioners for Environment, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant stakeholders while a team from the agency is due to arrive the state for appropriate interventioms for the affected persons and communities.

The Daily Times gathered that as at the time of filling this report, Lokoja the state capital, is already getting flooded and shop owners and residents are looking for alternatives.

Recall that last week, some communities in Benue State were submerged by floodimg and several families rendered homeless.

When he visited the victims, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said that government will embark upon the dredging of River Benue to absolve more water. He also said that a buffer dam will be constructed to contain excess water that may occur if Cameroun discharges water from their dams.

The first case of massive flooding was witnessed in the country in 2012 where more than 15 states especially states along the banks of river Niger and Benue were affected.