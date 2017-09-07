Ibori harps on Urhobo unity, thanks Uvwie monarch for his prayers during travails

Ex-Governor of Delta state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has harped on the need for unity among Urhobo people as unifying factor to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s building.

Chief Ibori who made this known yesterday in Uvwie kingdom when he paid a courtesy visit to the monarch, HRM Emmanuel Ekemegewan Sideso Abe I in his palace, expressed appreciation to the monarch for his supportive roles he played during his travails in the United Kingdom (UK).

His words: “while I was passing through travails in the UK, the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom was always getting in touch with me through moral support in prayers” disclosing that the monarch’s prayers’ among others contributed immensely to his good health.

He said that while others were pained by his travails in the United Kingdom, the royal father was most paved, adding: “now that I have fulfilled my vow, I can now be making public’ visits”.

In his remarks, the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Ekemejinan Sideso Abe I, affirmed that when Chief Ibori was in travails in UK, he prayed that he (Ibori) should return in a better condition, adding that he was graceful God granted his prayer. He commended Chief Ibori on his visit, saying that it was a sign of humanity to Uvwie kingdom.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba