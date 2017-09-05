Gov Ahmed promises even distribution of projects

Kwara state governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has assured Kwarans of even deployment of critical infrastructure for the overall development of the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday bat Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area of the state while flagging off the reconstruction of Olomu-Agan-Oru road facilitated by a member representing Irepodun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero and Isin Federal Constituency, Mrs. Funke Adedoyin.

According to the governor, no section of the state will be disadvantaged in the distribution of amenities.

The governor who announced that new road projects would be executed by his administration through the Infrastructure Development Fund (IFK) across the state, said there are key critical projects being funded under the IF-K, noting that all the ongoing and new projects would be completed before he leaves office in 2019.

“As of now, IFK funded projects include the Geri-Alimi Split Diamond Interchange, which is the first project to be funded under IFK.

Other ongoing projects positioned towards the infrastructural development of the state are

Share-Oke Ode Road, Anilelerin Road, Offa, and the dualization of Kulende-UITH-Oke Ose road, Ilorin,” the governor said.

According to the governor, infrastructure is a key component of sustainable development and “government will spare no effort in bridging identified gaps for economic growth of the state.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki congratulated Mrs. Funke Adedoyin for giving back to the society.

Also speaking, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Oladele appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture and advised her to consider other local government areas in the constituency.

In her address, the facilitator of the project and member representing Irepodun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero and Isin Federal Constituency, Mrs. Adedoyin, said the 2.5km road cut across three wards of Omu-Aran which she said would serve as an arterial road to connect the road which links Oke-Ero and Ekiti local government areas.

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin