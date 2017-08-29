Forum organizes workshop for youths in Nasarawa

The Youth Empowerment Forum (NAYEF) in Nasarawa state has organized an Agricultural interactive session called on members to go back to farming in order to become self reliant and contribute their quota to national development.

According to the state coordinator of the forum Mr.Umar Yusuf, said in Keffi on Monday that the interactive session was aimed at discussing forward, strategise and to transform those potentials in youths in to practically viable beyond mere theoretical subtleties of which agriculture is topmost.

He said that apart from eradicating poverty and unemployment in the state, it would also boost the socio-economic development of the country and enable them to become self reliant.

The Forum Coordinator added that for the country to achieve food sufficiency as well as to overcome the present economic challenges, youths and other Nigerians must go back to farm.

“As we are all aware that this group apart from promoting peace and unity, it is also aimed at value addition to promote and sustain the potentials in all facets of life handed over to the youths by the elites

“NAYEF will spearhead new value additions that will unlock the hidden and invisible potentials begging for support to be tapped by youths in the state by fighting all social ills bedeviling the youths,” he said.

He also stressed that “No society can live comfortably without agriculture, agriculture is the major source of lively hood of every family, nation and its importance cannot be overemphasized to the development of any society, hence the need for youths to embrace its” he said.

He advised Nigerians especially the youths to shun idleness and embrace skills acquisition programmes and engage in other meaningful ventures in order to become self reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

The Coordinator used the medium to call on Governor Tanko Almakura and his Deputy, Mr.Silas Agara to contest for Nasarawa South Senatorial and Governorship election in 2019 respectively.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Agriculture Alhaji Jameel Zakari, called on youths to embrace farming considering its importance to the socio-economic development of the country.

Our corespondant reports that the Interactive session witnessed different paper presentations to includes Encouraging, Enhancing and Empowering the youths in Agriculture.

Augustine Kuza, Lafia