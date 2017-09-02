Flood in Benue: Makurdi illegal structures,buildings to be demolished

The Benue State government has decided to
embark on mass demolition of illegal
buildings and structures erected on
waterways and floodplains in and around
Makurdi town in order to avoid another flood. This plan of action was
disclosed after a terrible flood submerged over 2,000 houses and
displaced at least 15,000 people last.
The governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this after
thorough assessment of parts of the town submerged in the devastation
that has left over 15,000
persons homeless, describing the situation as
overwhelming.He also made it known to the public that as a temporary
measure, the government would deploy earth
moving equipment to create drainage
channels in the flooded areas in order to
open up drainage channels for the flood to
flow through.“We do not have a choice but to
embark on demolition of illegal structures
and buildings on water ways and drainages,
if this matter must be addressed
appropriately so that people do not continue
to suffer in this manner.Given the magnitude of the situation at
hand, we call on the Federal Government to
urgently intervene in the problem because
the flood has rendered many residents of
Makurdi town homeless.”He said.
While lamenting that the problem came at
the time his administration was facing
challenges of salary payment, Governor
Ortom called on those living in flood prone
areas across the state to relocate so that a lasting remedy can be
found to the situation.
He directed the State Emergency
Management Agency, SEMA, to liaise with
the National Emergency Management
Agency, NEMA, for the purpose of assisting
displaced persons.
He specifically requested the Federal
Government to consider the release of
ecological funds to Benue State, maintaining
that if urgent steps were not taken, the sad
experience of 2012 which claimed many lives and properties might repeat itself.
Tawakalitu Atolagbe