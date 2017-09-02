Flood in Benue: Makurdi illegal structures,buildings to be demolished

The Benue State government has decided to

embark on mass demolition of illegal

buildings and structures erected on

waterways and floodplains in and around

Makurdi town in order to avoid another flood. This plan of action was

disclosed after a terrible flood submerged over 2,000 houses and

displaced at least 15,000 people last.

The governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this after

thorough assessment of parts of the town submerged in the devastation

that has left over 15,000

persons homeless, describing the situation as

overwhelming.He also made it known to the public that as a temporary

measure, the government would deploy earth

moving equipment to create drainage

channels in the flooded areas in order to

open up drainage channels for the flood to

flow through.“We do not have a choice but to

embark on demolition of illegal structures

and buildings on water ways and drainages,

if this matter must be addressed

appropriately so that people do not continue

to suffer in this manner.Given the magnitude of the situation at

hand, we call on the Federal Government to

urgently intervene in the problem because

the flood has rendered many residents of

Makurdi town homeless.”He said.

While lamenting that the problem came at

the time his administration was facing

challenges of salary payment, Governor

Ortom called on those living in flood prone

areas across the state to relocate so that a lasting remedy can be

found to the situation.

He directed the State Emergency

Management Agency, SEMA, to liaise with

the National Emergency Management

Agency, NEMA, for the purpose of assisting

displaced persons.

He specifically requested the Federal

Government to consider the release of

ecological funds to Benue State, maintaining

that if urgent steps were not taken, the sad

experience of 2012 which claimed many lives and properties might repeat itself.

Tawakalitu Atolagbe