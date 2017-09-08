Ekiti targets international best practices in LG administration

The Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission has said it would upgrade the local government administration in the State to conform to international best practices.

The Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Sola Omotoso gave the assurance at Ilawe Ekiti while declaring open a three -day intensive training programme for selected middle and senior level officers in the Finance and Supply Departments of Local Governments in the State.

Reiterating the commitment of the Governor Ayo Fayose led administration to boosting efficiency in the public service for effective service delivery, Omotoso explained that the introduction of the International Public Sector Accounting System (IPSAS) and training of officials on how to best utilize it would increase productivity and quality of work as well as maximize performance.

Omotoso charged workers to reciprocate government ‘s efforts at improving their lot and developing the State by living up to their responsibilities, stressing the need for participants at the training programme to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their knowledge and their professional capabilities for more effective discharge of their duties.

He emphasized the need for the beneficiaries of the programme to retrain their colleagues that were yet to have the benefit of such training in order to accelerate the process of attaining the desired objective.

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti