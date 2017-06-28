Don’t take our peaceful disposition for granted, community tells Gov Okowa

The people of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbararmatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state have urged the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa not to shortchange or undermine them in the provision of basic infrastructures.

Specifically, the people, speaking through the Chairman of the Community, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, claimed that there were plans to remove the only hostel project approved for the secondary school in the community.

The community chairman said that the people were elated when the governor announced a hostel project for the secondary school in the Community at the State security meeting.

But he fumed at rumours making the rounds that the hostel project will no longer be executed in the Community.

The community leader stated that; “our attention has been drawn to the cruel and malicious plans to remove the only hostel project pronounced by Governor Okowa at State Security Meeting for the good and peace loving people of Kokodiagbene community from the state government and DESOPADEC projects circle.

“Our people will resist any attempt to be shortchanged or undermined. We have been very patient and peaceful waiting for development of our community. Our peaceful disposition must not be taken for granted. We therefore implore the state government to set machinery in motion to commence the construction of the hostel project for the secondary school in the community. The hostel project should be a priority to the Governor,” the community chairman added.