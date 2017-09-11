Customs intercept another container with 1,100 pump action rifles in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted a container load of arms and ammunition imported from Turkey.

The seizure which makes it the third in the year after the service had in January intercepted a container load of arm along mile two Expressway and the Tin-Can Island Command had also intercepted another container load of arm on 23rd of May 2017.

Surprisingly on the 6th of September, 2017, the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service Intercepted another 1,100 pump action rifles imported from Turkey.

The Comptroller-General of the service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) who spoke on the seizures at a press briefing, frowned at the importation of arms into the country through Turkey.

He disclosed that all three containers of arms intercepted by the service earlier in other year were imported into the country through Turkey.

Ali said the 20ft container had originally been declared to contain wash hand basins and water closets.

He said, “on the 6th of September, 2017 operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service intelligence unit on a routine monitoring of activities across the terminals discovered a 1x20ft container with number, GESU2555208 which was not previously listed for examination positioned with other containers for the day’s examination.

“They also observed that the seal of this unlisted container had already been cut and padlocked. The container became suspect and had to be immediately transferred TIN the enforcement unit.”

The CG further disclosed at the briefing that a Customs Officer and a terminal clerk had been arrested in connection with the broken seal.

“Upon thorough examination, the container contained 600 pieces of Jojef Magnum Black Pump action; 300 pieces of Jojef Magnum silver Pump action and 209 pieces of Jojef Magnum Plastic Single Barrels Hunting Gun Pump Action Rifles.

“Importation of 1100 Rifles at a time when the nation is undergoing some security challenges is a clear indication that there are indeed some elements who do not believe in the unity, peace and well being of Nigeria” he lamented.

Joy Anyim