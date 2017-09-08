Anambra police arrests army deserter, 29 armed robbers, cultists

The police in Anambra state have arrested eight armed robbers among them a 26 year old, Ebeje Nnamdi, who was an alleged deserter in Nigeria Army.

Nnamdi who deserted the Army in 2014 from 20 Mechanized Battalion in Taraba state was said to be their trainer.

The State Police Commissioner, Umar Garba, said the Command also arrested 22 teenage cultists ranging between 17 and 30 years.

Garba said the police on August of 31, 2017 arrested one Kenneth Chimezie, aged 42, who allegedly led the robbers who operated in two motor-bikes.

Other members of six-man gang said to be behind the killings of policemen at nipping points in the state were Peter Onyebuchi Ali and Ugwuokpe Nnaemeka both aged 26 years.

Another gang who operated at Ogidi in Idemili local government area of the state were Sunday Chigbo and Onyebuchi Eweani.

The Commissioner said his men arrested three kidnappers who invaded the house of one Peter Chikwuemeka of Isiokwe village, Aguleri, state and abducted one John Ifediora of Umuganagu to Iyi Oji shrine, where he was subjected to degrees of torture.

According to Garba, the leader of the kidnap gang was one Chukwudi Nwabundo who operated with Obiora Madubueze and Chinaza Udezue.

Items recovered from the suspects were 338 rounds of 7.62 by 39m AK47 live ammunitions, three empty AK 47 riffle magazines, four locally made double barrel pistols l with two live ammunitions, one live cartridge among others.

He said that the success was due to the cooperation of well meaning people in the State and solicited for the continuation of that.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka