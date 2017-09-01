Over 100,000 displaced in Makurdi as flood wreaks havoc

As the world is fixated on the havoc caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, residents in Benue State have also been bedevilled by flash floods that have now displaced over 100,000 residents.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Boniface Ortese, disclosed that over 2,500 homes were affected

‘In Idye, 217 houses were affected with 5,200 persons rendered homeless,’ he said.

Ortese continued, ‘Also, behind the Civil Service Commission, 200 houses were submerged in flood while 5,777 persons were affected.

‘Similarly at Industrial Layout, 69 houses were flooded and 4,310 persons became homeless; Demekpe 111 houses were affected while 7,820 persons displaced.’