Metele attack: Reps probes $1bn defence funding

…Demands release of dead soldiers’ names

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, began investigation into all funds appropriated for utilisation by the military in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

The lawmakers also demanded that the army should after due consultations with families make public the names of the soldiers killed by the insurgents during the November 18 deadly attack on the village of Metele, Borno State.

This resolution was sequel to the adoption of the motion sponsored by Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema (PDP/Anambra), during plenary presided over by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Moving the motion, Rep. Onyema, stated that no fewer than 118 Nigerian soldiers of the 157 Battalion were massacred by Boko Haram insurgents, who now called themselves Islamic State West Africa, at Metele in Borno State.

According to him, the initial casualty figures was put at 44, but added that as more details emerged, “it is now confirmed that 188 soldiers and officers were killed together with their Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba, while about 150 more soldiers and officers are still missing.

‘He declared that based on reports, the insurgents carted away large consignment of weapons from the Melete army base which security experts say would embolden the insurgents to carry out their deadly mission.

”While the news of the attack and death toll continued to increase, neither the President and Commander – in – Chief nor the Minister of Defence or the army authorities said anything about the report as there was silence for more than five days.

”The President and C-In-C finally broke his silence six days after the attack in a statement issued on his behalf,” he added.

The lawmaker said it was unfortunate that in the last one year, no fewer than 600 Nigerian soldiers have been killed by insurgents, mostly in Borno State and around the fringes of the Lake Chad.

He enumerated instances of attacks launched by Boko Haram fighters against Nigerian soldiers within the year under review.

Rep. Onyema, who expressed regret that while the executive continues to insist that Boko Haram terrorists had been technically defeated, the insurgents seem to be waxing stronger on a daily basis,

asserting that this trend prompted the President to direct the service chiefs to permanently relocate to the Theatre Command Centre in Maiduguri until the terrorists are defeated.

He said it was disheartening that with the recent happenings in the North, all the successes and gains made against Boko Haram have been reversed.

Contributing to debate on the motion, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (PDP/Abia) said it was high time Nigeria began to change tactics in order to checkmate the audacity of the Boko Haram insurgents.

She urged the Federal Government to take a cue from Pakistan and review the curriculum of its military.

Rep. Aminu Shagari (PDP/Sokoto), who queried how the recently appropriated $1 billion was used, described the attack as sad, while Rep. Beni Lar (PDP/Plateau) called for the sack of the service chiefs.

However, Rep. Idris Ease (APC/Plateau) called on the House to treat the matter dispassionately devoid of political sentiment.

Chairman, House Committee on Army Rep. Rimande Shawulu (PDP/Taraba), recalled that last year, there were reports that about 6, 000 members of the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) found their way into sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, some of the things we are seeing now are not unexpected, arguing that the porous nature of the country’s borders poses serious challenges.

Shawulu, however, said that there was the need for the security agencies to account for the funds appropriated to them.

Other lawmakers who contributed in the debate include Reps Johnson Agbonayinma, Stephanus Gyang, Aminu Shagari, Edward Pwajok, Zakari Mohammed among others.

Speaker Dogara, after over an hour deliberation on the motion, described the development as an eye-opener.

He said it was time the leadership in the country began to take responsibility and not to apportion blame.

”Is the international task force still in existence or has it collapsed? The task force comprise Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

”One wonders if they are really in operation and how Boko Haram could defy the team to overrun the military base. I think we have to begin to take responsibility and not to apportion blame,” he said.

When the motion was put to a voice vote by the speaker, the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.

An ad hoc committee to investigate all funds appropriated for utilisation by the armed forces for the fight against Boko Haram was set up by the House.

The committee was also charged to look into the operational lapses that led to the killings of the soldiers.