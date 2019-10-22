Mesut Ozil has sent a birthday message to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger – less than a day after being snubbed by Unai Emery again.

The German was left out Emery’s matchday squad for the visit to Sheffield United on Monday night, the fourth time in a row that his Spanish manager has decided to axe him.

READ ALSO Man Utd set to offer Gomes a new contract



The tactical decision didn’t pay off though, as the Gunners endured a disappointing evening and ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat to the relegation candidates.

And in another twist to this somewhat unsavoury saga, Ozil has taken to Instagram to wish Emery’s predecessor Wenger a happy 70th birthday.