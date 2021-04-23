Messi’s brace helps Barcelona to victory over Getafe

Barcelona cruise past Getafe with a 5-2 win.

The hosts were 3-1 up at half-time, with Messi scoring twice on either side of a horrible mix-up where Chakla put his backpass into his own net and Lenglet scored an own goal at the other end as well.

Unal pulled one back from the spot after VAR awarded a penalty, but Barca wrapped it up late on through Araujo’s header and Griezmann slotted in his spot-kick with the last kick of the game.

That win takes Barcelona back into third place above Sevilla, and five points behind the leaders Atletico, who won earlier today. Next up for them is a trip to Villarreal at the weekend.

Getafe stay in 15th, still four points above the relegation zone. They’re now winless in seven and Bordalas will be hoping to turn that around against Huesca next time out.