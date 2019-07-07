Agency report



Lionel Messi has spoken out against “corruption” and “a lack of respect” at the Copa America.

Messi was sent off, along with Gary Medel, after an altercation in the first half of a tempestuous meeting at Arena Corinthians. Argentina however defeated Chile in the bronze medal match with 2 goals to 1.

After the match, Messi did not appear with his team-mates to collect his medal. Argentina won through the efforts of Sergio Aguero in the first half while Arturo Vidal scored a penalty.

Messi was sent off before halftime barely 34 minutes when Chilean captain, Gary Medel, shepherded out a ball near his own goal. Messi challenged him from behind and Medel reacted angrily, pushing the Argentine and raising his hands.

The Paraguayan referee showed Medel a red card and although Messi did not react he was also sent off, prompting boos in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians arena.

It was only the second red card of Messi’s career, the first also coming while playing for Argentina on his debut against Hungary in 2005. The match was continuing, with Argentina going 2-0 up thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

Hosts Brazil face Peru in the final today in Rio de Janeiro.

Hajj Commission dispatches 41-member advance team to Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has dispatched a team of 41 officials to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in further preparation for this year’s Hajj exercise.

The officials, who are expected to tidy up preparations before the commencement of pilgrims airlift, departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday.

Addressing the delegation, NAHCON’s chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad, urged them to be of good conduct and ensure the success of the 2019 hajj exercise.

“Your behaviour, your commitment, your conduct, and relationships matter a lot and it will be used to assess Nigerian pilgrims and officials,” he said.

He reminded the officials that they were on a national assignment, and charged them to ensure they portray a good image for the country, urging the officials not to compromise on matters of national interest as well as welfare and quality of service to be rendered to the pilgrims.

“Without the pilgrims, you will not be there as officials. We, therefore, have to protect the interest, welfare, comfort, and dignity of our pilgrims.”

Muhammad said the officials should feel honoured for being selected to serve the pilgrims, who are guests of Allah and asked the officials to cooperate and support Saudi officials in ensuring hitch-free hajj operation.