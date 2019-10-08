Lionel Messi broke another record as his stunning trademark free-kick sealed a comprehensive win against Sevilla.

The strike was his 420th in La Liga, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 419 goals scored in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France.

Despite finishing the match with just nine men on the pitch, Barcelona hammered Sevilla 4-0 to stay within two points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The home side scored three goals in eight first-half minutes, the first an acrobatic effort from Luis Suarez, before Messi wrapped up the three points late on.

Sunday’s four-goal haul took Barcelona’s total scored under coach Ernesto Valverde to more than 300, with Messi, unsurprisingly, leading the charts with 97.