Message from Green Girl Company Limited on Miss Nigeria Pageant 2020

Every year, we look forward to bringing young women across the nation together and crowning a new Miss Nigeria.

But given the growing concerns around COVID-19 and the unrest that took place in different parts of the country, especially Lagos, Daily Times reports that this year’s Miss Nigeria pageant has been cancelled.

We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to prospective contestants but to partners and industry professionals who were looking forward to the show.

This was a tough call to make as the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant is an incredibly important event for Green Girl Company Limited and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate women from across the nation — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our contestants, employees and everyone who helps put the pageant on.

Despite the disappointment and impact we know you will feel, we want you to know that we’re fully committed to empowering women and already working hard in the background to deliver a successful Miss Nigeria 2021and will announce these plans in the near future.

In light of this development, Queen Beauty Etsanyi Tukura would be holding on to the crown till the next Queen is crowned.

In place of the Miss Nigeria pageant, we are happy to announce that the Miss Nigeria organization would be inaugurating ambassadors across the nation. We are calling on all past participants of the Miss Nigeria pageant and interested girls to register to become a Miss Nigeria Ambassador.

We are searching for ambassadors who are passionate about socio-cultural equity, justice, and female child empowerment across the nation. These ambassadors would represent the organization on top projects involving local communities in their regions. They would work closely with Green Girl Company Limited and the office of the Queen in planning and executing important projects. This role, however voluntary, comes with great opportunities. Candidates who make it through our final selection process would be inaugurated at our Virtual Conference on the 20th of December, 2020.

Stay connected to our social media platforms on more information on how to participate. Sign up here to have updates emailed to you directly. In the meantime, thanks for your patience and understanding — and we look forward to seeing you at Miss Nigeria 2021!

Instagram: @greengirlco

Instagram: @missnigeriaorg

Email: office@greengirlcompany.com